USDA Rural Development Announces Investments to Meet Rural Needs

(KFOR NEWS December 29, 2022) U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Rural Development State Director for Nebraska, Kate Bolz, has announced that USDA is investing over $1 million dollars in housing, community facilities, and higher education projects that will improve the lives of rural Nebraskans in small towns, tribal communities, and those impacted by disasters.

“USDA Rural Development is committed to ensuring that people living in rural Nebraska have equitable access to the infrastructure and economic opportunities they deserve,” explains Bolz, “That’s why I’m proud to announce these projects that will have a meaningful impact and

improve quality of life in communities across the state.”

Projects include:

– City of Laurel, $50,000 to purchase equipment to furnish the city’s new community center and meet Americans with Disabilities Act standards.

– Lynch Rural Fire District, $16,200 to purchase two grass rig pickups, which will have specially designed work beds and other upgrades to provide firefighting capabilities.

– Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska, $78,733 to continue the Tribal Housing Department’s senior home improvement project.

– Rebuilding Together, Fremont, $60,000 to provide housing rehabilitation and repair services in Dodge and Cuming counties.

– Little Priest Tribal College, Winnebago, $344,896 to provide upgrades to parking and accessibility on campus.

– Nebraska Indian Community College, Santee, $344,289 to construct a community building on the Santee Campus for education, community events, and pow wows.

– Board of Regents, University of Nebraska, $175,000 to provide technical assistance to groups working to enhance local food systems and small businesses in rural areas.

The announcement is part of a larger package announced by Under Secretary Xochitl Torres Small totaling over $102 million in expanded access to housing and water infrastructure for underserved rural people who live and work in 47 states and American Samoa. The 263 projects in which USDA is investing will create economic opportunities and improve the lives of hundreds of thousands of people in rural America.

