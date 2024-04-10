Victim Identified in Tuesday’s Deadly Fire at a NW Lincoln Mobile Home

Lincoln firefighters do overhaul work after a deadly fire Tuesday morning inside of mobile home in the 2800 block of NW. 6th St. (Jeff Motz/KFOR News)

LINCOLN–(KFOR Apr. 10)–The victim in a deadly mobile home fire Tuesday morning in northwest Lincoln has been identified as 66-year-old Rose Swanson.

Lincoln Police confirming that to KFOR News on Wednesday morning.

Lincoln Fire and Rescue was called to the mobile home shortly after 8:30am Tuesday in the area of NW 6th and Gaslight Lane, where crews quickly put out a fire inside a room and managed to rescue six cats. LFR spokesperson MJ Lierman says the victim was on oxygen and that fueled the fire.

What caused the blaze is still under investigation. The mobile home is a total loss.