Wet Paper on Vehicle has 49 Year Old Cited for Disturbing the Peace

A Lincoln man was cited for disturbing the peace Monday evening after plastering his neighbor’s vehicle with wet paper earlier that day. The victim told police he had a feeling he knew which neighbor had done it. Officer Luke Bonkiewicz says they cited 49-year-old Dan Turner after he admitted to it

Officer Bonkiewicz said Turner “did so because the victim had parked on the wrong side of the road during the snow parking ban.”

The victim told police it took hours to remove the frozen paper off his car.

