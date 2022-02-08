1 More Death From Covid-19 In Lincoln

Lincoln, NE (February 7, 2022) Covid-19 took one more life in Lincoln over the past weekend, pushing the Pandemic Death toll to an even 400. The victim was a woman in her 90’s. 204 new cases were confirmed by the Health Department over the weekend
Lab-confirmed cases reported over the weekend: 80 Saturday, 67 Sunday
Lab-confirmed cases reported today: 57
(The state continues to have technical issues affecting daily case counts).
Total cases: 67,729
Deaths reported today: 1, a woman in her 90s who was hospitalized and unvaccinated
Total number of deaths: 400
Hospitalizations for COVID-19 patients: 123 with 90 from Lancaster County (6 on ventilators) and 33 from other communities (4 on ventilators). Note: The hospitalization number includes patients who no longer test positive for COVID-19 but continue to be hospitalized.
Risk Dial: red – risk of COVID-19 spread and impact in the community is severe
Directed Health Measure: The DHM is effective through February 11 and includes a mask requirement for all individuals ages 2 and older regardless of vaccination status. More information on the health measure and masks is available at lincoln.ne.gov/DHM and lincoln.ne.gov/mask.
Vaccinations administered:
Vaccinations:
Those experiencing some of the most severe outcomes from COVID-19 are unvaccinated. LLCHD strongly urges everyone who is eligible to get vaccinated. Vaccination helps prevent severe illness, saves lives, and slows further spread of the virus.
Residents age 5 and older are eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccine. Find a clinic near you at COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov. Walk-ins are welcome or schedule an appointment. Residents can also find a local pharmacy offering vaccinations at vaccines.gov or by texting their ZIP code to 438829. Those who do not have online access or who need assistance with registration or scheduling may call LLCHD at 402-441-4200 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays.
Upcoming vaccination clinics (schedule subject to change; walk-ins welcome at all locations)
All clinics will offer first and second doses for age 5 and older, Pfizer booster doses for age 12 and older, and Moderna booster doses for age 18 and older.
For information on testing or other COVID-19-related issues, visit COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov or call the LLCHD hotline at 402-441-8006.