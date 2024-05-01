HUSKER MEN’S BASKETBALL: Nebraska’s Big Ten Schedule Released for 2024-25

Nebraska men’s basketball forward Josiah Allick (53) starts the celebration late in overtime, as the Huskers upset No. 6 Wisconsin 80-72 on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2024 at Pinnacle Bank Arena. (Courtesy of NU Athletics)

LINCOLN–(NU Athletics May 1)–The Big Ten Conference unveiled the home and road matchups for the 2024-25 men’s basketball season.

With 18 teams following the additions of Oregon, UCLA, USC and Washington, the Big Ten schedule features three double-play opponents and one game apiece against the remaining 14 conference schools to make up the 20 Big Ten contests. Nebraska’s double-play opponents for the upcoming season are Iowa, Maryland and Ohio State.

Schedule dates and start times will be available closer to the start of the season.

The 10 Big Ten home games include a visit by Big Ten Tournament champion Illinois and UCLA’s first trip to Lincoln since the 1955-56 season. NU will also play host to postseason qualifiers Iowa, Minnesota and Ohio State, as well as Indiana, Maryland, Michigan, Rutgers and USC.

The Huskers’ 10-game road slate includes seven matchups against teams that reached postseason play a year ago, including NCAA runner-up Purdue. In addition, Iowa, Michigan State, Northwestern, Oregon, Ohio State and Wisconsin all played in the postseason last year. NU will also travel to Maryland, Penn State and Washington, marking the first road matchup with the Huskies since 1976.

Fans can join the 2024-25 men’s basketball season ticket request list by visiting Huskers.com/Requestlist.

2024-25 Big Ten Men’s Basketball Opponents

Home

Illinois

Indiana

Iowa #

Maryland #

Michigan

Minnesota

Ohio State #

Rutgers

UCLA

USC

Away

at Iowa #

at Maryland #

at Michigan State

at Northwestern

at Oregon

at Ohio State #

at Penn State

at Purdue

at Washington

at Wisconsin