HUSKER MEN’S BASKETBALL: Nebraska’s Big Ten Schedule Released for 2024-25
LINCOLN–(NU Athletics May 1)–The Big Ten Conference unveiled the home and road matchups for the 2024-25 men’s basketball season.
With 18 teams following the additions of Oregon, UCLA, USC and Washington, the Big Ten schedule features three double-play opponents and one game apiece against the remaining 14 conference schools to make up the 20 Big Ten contests. Nebraska’s double-play opponents for the upcoming season are Iowa, Maryland and Ohio State.
Schedule dates and start times will be available closer to the start of the season.
The 10 Big Ten home games include a visit by Big Ten Tournament champion Illinois and UCLA’s first trip to Lincoln since the 1955-56 season. NU will also play host to postseason qualifiers Iowa, Minnesota and Ohio State, as well as Indiana, Maryland, Michigan, Rutgers and USC.
The Huskers’ 10-game road slate includes seven matchups against teams that reached postseason play a year ago, including NCAA runner-up Purdue. In addition, Iowa, Michigan State, Northwestern, Oregon, Ohio State and Wisconsin all played in the postseason last year. NU will also travel to Maryland, Penn State and Washington, marking the first road matchup with the Huskies since 1976.
Fans can join the 2024-25 men’s basketball season ticket request list by visiting Huskers.com/Requestlist.
2024-25 Big Ten Men’s Basketball Opponents
Home
Illinois
Indiana
Iowa #
Maryland #
Michigan
Minnesota
Ohio State #
Rutgers
UCLA
USC
Away
at Iowa #
at Maryland #
at Michigan State
at Northwestern
at Oregon
at Ohio State #
at Penn State
at Purdue
at Washington
at Wisconsin