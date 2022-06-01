147 Huskers Earn Academic All-Big Ten Honors

Lincoln, NE (June 1, 2022) — A total of 147 Husker student-athletes were honored Wednesday, as the Big Ten Conference announced its spring and at-large Academic All-Big Ten teams this afternoon.
Nebraska has honorees across 11 programs, including baseball (17), beach volleyball (nine), bowling (eight), men’s golf (seven), men’s tennis (six), men’s track and field (31), rifle (five), softball (13), women’s golf (seven), women’s tennis (eight) and women’s track and field (36).
Six Husker athletes were also among the 69 honorees from Big Ten programs who carried perfect 4.0 GPAs over the previous year. The Husker contingent is headlined by 2022 Nebraska Female Student Athlete of the Year Andy Jacobs (Women’s Track and Field) and includes Kayla Coffey (Beach Volleyball), Matthias Algarin (Men’s Track and Field), Sydney Gray (Softball), Abbie Squier (Softball) and Lindsey Thiele (Women’s Golf).
To be eligible for Academic All-Big Ten selection, students must be on a varsity team (verified by being on the official squad list as of May 1 for spring sports), have been enrolled full time at the institution for a minimum of 12 months and carry a cumulative grade-point average of 3.0 or higher.