17TH AND WASHINGTON INTERSECTION IMPROVEMENTS BEGIN TUESDAY
Beginning at 8 a.m. Tuesday, November 19, a safety improvement project on South 17th Street at the Washington Street intersection will require intermittent lane closures and shifts. This project is scheduled to be completed by 4 p.m. Saturday, December 21. Northbound traffic will be maintained and digital signs will alert traffic to upcoming lane closures and shifts.
The sidewalks on the southeast and southwest corners of the intersection will be closed. The on-street parking on the west side of South 17th Street between Sumner and Washington streets will also be closed during this work. Because the bus stop at this location may be impacted, patrons are encouraged to check with StarTran at 402-476-1234 for route updates.
The project will include installation of traffic control signs, crosswalk pavement markings, flashing beacons, sidewalks, handicap ramps, updates to parking lanes, and storm sewer work.
READ MORE: South 48th Closed Monday And Tuesday