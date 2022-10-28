KFOR FM 103.3 1240 AM KFOR 1240 AM 103.3 FM Logo

Fire Closes Antelope Valley Parkway Bridge

October 28, 2022 6:46AM CDT
Antelope Valley at Saunders Avenue, which is closed as of Tuesday morning following a fire under the Oak Creek bridge.(Nathan Brennan (KOLN))

(KFOR NEWS  October 28, 2022)  A section of Antelope Valley Parkway is closed this morning (Friday) after a fire late Thursday night.

Our partner, 10/11 NOW reports Lincoln Fire & Rescue were called out at 11:30 p.m. to Antelope Valley and Saunders Avenue after a fire broke out underneath the bridge going over Oak Creek, just south of Nebraska’s Barbara Hibner Soccer Stadium.

For a short time, Lincoln Police had the bridge shut down while firefighters put out the flames.  It was later reopened, before Lincoln Transportation & Utilities closed it again. It’s unclear why and for how long this section of Antelope Valley will be closed.

The closure stretches from Military to Saunders Avenue.

