Fire Closes Antelope Valley Parkway Bridge

Antelope Valley at Saunders Avenue, which is closed as of Tuesday morning following a fire under the Oak Creek bridge.(Nathan Brennan (KOLN))

(KFOR NEWS October 28, 2022) A section of Antelope Valley Parkway is closed this morning (Friday) after a fire late Thursday night.

Our partner, 10/11 NOW reports Lincoln Fire & Rescue were called out at 11:30 p.m. to Antelope Valley and Saunders Avenue after a fire broke out underneath the bridge going over Oak Creek, just south of Nebraska’s Barbara Hibner Soccer Stadium.

For a short time, Lincoln Police had the bridge shut down while firefighters put out the flames. It was later reopened, before Lincoln Transportation & Utilities closed it again. It’s unclear why and for how long this section of Antelope Valley will be closed.

The closure stretches from Military to Saunders Avenue.

READ MORE: University Of Florida Faculty Vote No-Confidence In Process To Pick Sasse