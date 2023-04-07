Suspect in North Lincoln Homicide Arrested in Michigan

LINCOLN–(KFOR Apr. 7)–Lincoln Police on Friday morning released new information regarding the city’s latest homicide reported late on March 31, which stemmed from a house party at a north-central Lincoln home.

Police Chief Teresa Ewins said 17-year-old Kashuan McCree was arrested out of state in connection to the shooting death of 18-year-old Damien Brave. Through witness accounts and police work, McCree was tracked down by investigators on Thursday in Detroit, Michigan. Both teens had been fighting over a bag held by Brave at a house party off of 27th and Fair. Chief Ewins would not elaborate on what was inside the bag.

Brave was hit by gunfire several times and later died at a Lincoln hospital. What led to the shooting and the motive remains under investigation.

McCree will be charged with first-degree murder and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony. He initially was charged with attempted robbery, but Lancaster County Attorney Pat Condon said Friday charges were enhanced before McCree was arrested.

No timeline has been established on when McCree will be extradited back to Nebraska, but Chief Ewins said he will go through Michigan’s process first before he returns to Lincoln.