Ricketts Attends USMCA Signing in D.C.
President Trump addresses guests during the USMCA signing ceremony at The White House.
(KFOR NEWS January 30, 2020) On Wednesday, Governor Pete Ricketts attended President Trump’s signing ceremony for the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA).
In 2018, Canada was Nebraska’s largest export market and Mexico was third. Combined, the countries purchased over $3.13 billion worth of Nebraska’s products. Canada and Mexico are also substantial direct international investors in Nebraska, employing about 6,400 people in the state. Canada is Nebraska’s largest export market for hay, planting seeds, and enzymes. Mexico is the state’s largest export market for corn, dairy, distillers grains, animal fats, and sugars and sweeteners.
Debbie Borg of Allen also represented Nebraska at the USMCA signing. Borg serves on the Nebraska Corn Board and raises row crops and livestock on their family farm with her husband Terry and kids Hannah, Heidi, and Hunter.
READ MORE: