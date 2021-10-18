36 New US Citizens To Be Sworn In At Lincoln Federal Courthouse

LINCOLN, Neb. (October 18, 2021) –U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services and the U.S. District Court District of Nebraska will administer the Oath of Allegiance to 36 U.S. citizenship candidates to be naturalized during two ceremonies at the Robert V. Denney Federal Building and U.S. Courthouse on Friday. U.S. District Judge John M. Gerrard will preside over the ceremony, and the courtroom deputy will administer the Oath of Allegiance.
The citizenship candidates originate from 22 countries: Afghanistan, Bhutan, Burma, Canada, Columbia, Congo (Kinshasa), Cuba, El Salvador, Guatemala, India, Iraq, Italy, Mexico, Philippines, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Somalia, South Sudan, Sudan, Sweden, Tajikistan and Thailand.
They live in Alda, Bridgeport, Columbus, Grand Island, Hastings, Lexington, Lincoln, Martell, Omaha and South Sioux City.