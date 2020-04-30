      Breaking News
4th Staff Member At State Penitentiary Positive For COVID-19

Apr 30, 2020 @ 3:51am
(KFOR NEWS  April 30, 2020)   Another staff member at the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services (NDCS) has tested positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19).   The person is employed at the State Penitentiary (NSP). That person is self-isolating at home.  It’s the 4th NDCS staffer to test positive since April 4th.

Notification will be provided to the facility regarding the new test-positive case. In addition, anyone who may have had close contact with the employee in the last 72 hours will be directed to self-quarantine until they are cleared to return to work by a medical provider.

No inmates have tested positive for COVID-19.

