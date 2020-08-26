6 Cases of COVID Monday – 66 Cases On Tuesday
(KFOR NEWS August 26, 2020) On Tuesday, 66 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-were reported in Lancaster County, after 6 cases were reported on Monday. The community total is 3,707 with 19 deaths.
Local and state health officials were quick to point out on Monday that testing centers were having processing and recording difficulties, which resulted in extreme low numbers from last week and the weekend.
Visit COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov to access a dashboard that summarizes Lancaster County COVID-19 data. LLCHD also released the following information Tuesday:
Recoveries: up from 1,726 to 1,739
Overall positivity rate:
- Lancaster County – remains at 6.7 percent
- State – remains at 9.4 percent
- National – remains at 9 percent
Hospitalizations for COVID-19 positive patients: 21 with four from Lancaster County and 17 from other communities (one on ventilator).
Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, shortness of breath, repeated shaking with chills, repeated muscle pain, headache, sore throat, new loss of taste or smell. If you have symptoms, please get tested. Testing is now open to all Lancaster County residents by appointment only.
The testing process begins with a free online risk assessment available at BryanHealth.com, CHIHealth.com or TestNebraska.com. Drive through test sites include:
- Bryan Health: LifePointe, 7501 S. 27th St.
- CHI Health St. Elizabeth: Gateway Mall, 6100 “O” St., northwest corner of the mall.
- Test Nebraska: Gateway Mall, northwest corner of the mall. Test Nebraska appointment times are from 8 a.m. to noon and 1 to 6 p.m. today through Saturday.
The COVID-19 Risk Dial is at “Yellow,” indicating a moderate risk of the virus spreading.
