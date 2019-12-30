AAA Says Higher Crude Oil Costs Key Factor In Higher Pump Prices
LINCOLN-(KFOR Dec. 30)-Fuel prices across Nebraska have remained steady during the past week with the state average currently at $2.41 a gallon for unleaded, reports AAA-The Auto Club Group. Compared to a month ago, the state average is up only two cents a gallon.
Nebraska motorists are paying, on average, 34 cents more per gallon compared to pump prices a year ago. The main reason is higher crude oil prices, says AAA. Last year at this time, crude oil was trading for $46 per barrel in the U.S. market. Today, crude oil is currently trading at $62 per barrel, up $16 from last year.
For every $1 difference in crude oil prices, motorists typically pay two to three cents more a the pump. For the latest information on fuel prices, visit www.gasprices.AAA.com.
