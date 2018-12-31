ACLU Nebraska Critical of School Resource Programs

ACLU Nebraska executive director Danielle Conrad (Jeff Motz/KFOR News)

More people have been killed at schools this year than have been killed while deployed as members of the military.

The American Civil Liberties Union is critical of Nebraska’s school police programs, calling them, quote a “school to prison” pipeline, claiming they disproportionately affect students of color and students with disabilities.  The ACLU of Nebraska report found more than 1,500 students in public schools with school police were referred to law enforcement during the 2015-16 school year.

 

