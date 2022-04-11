Additional Traffic Changes Planned for Lincoln South Beltway

(KFOR NEWS April 11, 2022) Weather permitting, beginning April 13th, South 54th Street, between Saltillo Road and Bennet Road will reopen to traffic.
Also beginning April 13th, South 38th Street between Saltillo Road and Bennet Road will be closed for construction of the Lincoln South Beltway, according to the Nebraska Department of Transportation (NDOT). Local access will be maintained.
Information regarding the Lincoln South Beltway can be found on the project website, ndot.info/LSB. The NDOT also encourages the public to follow the latest project updates at www.facebook.com/NebraskaDOT/ and ndot.info/TweetLSB.
Motorists are reminded to drive cautiously in and near construction zones, to follow marked detours and buckle up.
