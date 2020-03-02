Affordable Housing Action Plan Available For Review
(1011now.com)
(KFOR NEWS March 2, 2020) The Urban Development Department is making available the draft Affordable Housing Coordinated Action Plan for review at lincoln.ne.gov (keyword: affordable). The focus of the plan is to create strategies that maintain and increase the supply of quality affordable housing in Lincoln as the city continues to grow. Comments and questions must be submitted to feedback@rdgusa.com by April 15th.
The City worked with RDG Planning & Design in a seven-month process that included gathering input from Lincoln residents, employers, lenders, builders and others through meetings, a survey, building on previous plans, and data analysis. The plan identifies seven goals and numerous strategies to address affordable housing, primarily for low- and moderate-income families. This latest round of public input will be used to help finalize the plan in May.
“Quality affordable housing is a fundamental part of our One Lincoln initiative to promote an equitable community and ensure that all residents can reach their full human potential,” said Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird. “The Affordable Housing Action Plan outlines key strategies and partnerships to protect and enhance the health, safety, economic opportunity, and quality of life of every resident.”
Groups, organizations and individuals wanting to provide more input may contact Wynn Hjermstad at whjermstad@lincoln.ne.gov. For more information on the plan, visit lincoln.ne.gov (keyword: affordable).
