Affordable Housing Would Be Part of Proposed Apartment Complex
April 18, 2023 8:59AM CDT
LINCOLN–(KFOR Apr. 18)–A new apartment complex is being proposed for the block bounded by “K” and “L” Streets, from 18th Street to Antelope Valley Parkway, which will provide 30-year housing affordability for 187 units.
It was before the Lincoln City Council on Monday, as part of a public hearing.
Urban Development director Dan Marvin said the project for the block will provide 30-year housing affordability for 187 units. The nearly $51-million, five-story building would include bicycle parking and infrastructure for electric vehicle charging, two outdoor courtyards with a dog park and possibly a playground.
Council members are set to vote on the proposal at next their meeting on April 24.