Alberts Will Be Leaving Nebraska to Take AD Job at Texas A&M

LINCOLN–(KFOR Mar. 13)–It’s official.

A source within University of Nebraska Athletic Department confirmed with KFOR’s media partner, 10/11 News, just before 5 p.m. Wednesday that the department was notified that Trev Alberts has decided to take the athletic director position at Texas A&M University.

The Houston Chronicle initially reported Wednesday morning that Alberts was expected to take the job. An email from Alberts went out to Husker Athletic Department staff, saying he informed Interim University of Nebraska president Chris Kabourek of his decision and he apologized about the timing of this, since he couldn’t tell any in person about the change. Alberts went on to thank the staff for the changes that happened under his watch in the Husker program.

The rest of the email from Alberts goes as follows.

Thank you so much for all that you have done to make Husker Athletics so special. I am grateful for all that we accomplished together and believe that because of you, Nebraska is well positioned for the evolving changes within our industry. Tough decisions will need to be made, unity of vision and high execution will be necessary, but I am confident that leadership in Nebraska will rise to the occasion. Nebraska Athletics is full of high character, hardworking and talented staff, and coaches. It was an honor to get to partner with you to experience unprecedented success. Thank you again.

Texas A&M has been looking to replace Ross Bjork, who left Texas A&M to become the Ohio State Athletic Director in January.

As of 5:30pm Wednesday, no official statement has been released by the University of Nebraska or the Nebraska Board of Regents on Alberts’ decision to leave. Stay with KFOR FM101.5/1240AM and kfornow.com for the latest in this developing story.

