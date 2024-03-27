An Old Scam Victimizes Elderly Lincoln Couple

LINCOLN–(KFOR Mar. 27)–Another fraud case is under investigation by Lincoln Police, after an 86-year-old man and 89-year-old woman reported on Tuesday morning they got a call from someone on Monday afternoon claiming to be their grandson that attends UNL and got into an accident.

LPD public information manager Erika Thomas says that same person said he was going to be cited for it. A few minutes later, the couple got a call from another person claiming to be the grandson’s lawyer, saying money was needed for bail. Thomas says the couple withdrew $23,000 from their bank account and gave it to a courier, who came to pick it up.

The couple realized it was a scam on Tuesday morning, when they kept receiving more calls.