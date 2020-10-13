Another NDCS Staff Member Tests Positive For COVID-19
credit - abajournal.com
(KFOR NEWS October 13, 2020) The 171st employee at the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services has tested positive for the coronavirus. NDCS Director, Scott R. Frakes, says the staff member is employed at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution and is self-isolating at home.
Notification will be provided to those who live and work in that facility as to the positive case. In addition, anyone who may have had close contact with the staff member will be directed to self-quarantine until cleared by a medical provider.
127 NDCS staff members have recovered from COVID-19.
