Appleseed Welcomes Biden Immigration Proposals
LINCOLN, NE (1/21/2021) – On the first day in office, the Biden-Harris Administration announced plans to send a new immigration plan to Congress.
Nebraska Appleseed’s Immigrants & Communities Program director Darcy Tromanhauser issued the following statement in response:
“Over the last four years, our communities have worked tirelessly to address the inhumane and cruel immigration and refugee policies that threatened our neighbors, families’, and friends’ health and wellbeing. Today, our nation moves forward, ready to build on a foundation of dignity and humanity.
In addition to the executive orders introduced yesterday, we welcome the Biden Administration’s legislative plan for positive, long-overdue immigration policies that will create stability for families and communities across our state and nation. It is time to recognize the contributions and ensure full inclusion of family members and neighbors who are an essential part of our communities and essential to our nation’s economic recovery. It is time for longtime Nebraska residents who contribute so much to the social and economic fabric of local communities to have a way to apply for immigration status and citizenship. We have seen strong statewide support for fixing outdated and harmful immigration laws for many years.
In 2021, we look forward to working together with statewide communities, leaders, organizations, and our elected officials to create positive immigration and refugee policies that support Nebraska’s diverse families and vibrant local communities.”
