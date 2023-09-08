Appliance Blamed For Thursday Afternoon Kitchen Fire

LINCOLN–(KFOR Sept. 8)–A fire Thursday afternoon in the Near South neighborhood was caused by an air fryer, Lincoln Fire and Rescue confirmed on Friday.

LFR spokesperson MJ Lierman says firefighters were called to an apartment in the area of 21st and “B” Streets, where the fire spread from the air fryer to the stove, hood and cabinets. No one was hurt in the fire, according to Lierman.

Crews were able to get to the scene in enough time and knocked the fire down. Smoke and water damage was reported in apartment units on either side.

Red Cross officials have been helping those residents to relocate for now. Damage estimates are around $15,000.