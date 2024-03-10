Armed Robbery Sunday at Havelock Neighborhood Store/Gas Station

LINCOLN–(KFOR Mar. 10)–An armed robbery at a northeast Lincoln convenience store late Sunday morning remains under investigation.

According to Lincoln Police, officers were called shortly after 11am to the Good2Go at 60th and Havelock, where an employee reported that an unknown person walked in armed with a handgun and demanded money. The suspect took off with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Police say the suspect is a white male, 25 to 30-years-old, wearing black clothing and the search continues for the robber. No one was hurt during the hold up.

If you have information about this robbery in the Havelock area, call Lincoln Police at 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.