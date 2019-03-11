Arrest Made in January Dr. John’s Robbery

Lincoln Police say they’ve made an arrest in an armed robbery that was reported at Dr. John’s at 2410 NW 12th back on January 11.

Lincoln Police say 21-year-old Shantel Stickney was arrested Sunday for aiding an abetting the robbery at the 2410 NW 12th Street Dr. John’s on January 11. Stickney was a cashier at the store and was the employee who reported the robbery.

Stickney reported the suspect stole the surveillance system during the robbery. Investigators eventually though located that allegedly stolen system and found the footage which showed a vehicle pulling into the lot and flashing their lights twice as if signaling. The system was then disconnected. LPD tells me some of the merchandise was recovered.

LPD is still investigating and believes another arrest will be made.