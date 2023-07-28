Assault and Robbery Thursday in Northeast Lincoln Under Investigation

LINCOLN–(KFOR July 28)–Lincoln Police are investigating an assault and robbery from late Thursday afternoon near 58th and Gladstone.

Captain Todd Kocian says a silver pickup began following the victim. He attempted to get out of the way however fell off his bicycle. Kocian says two males got out of the truck and punched the victim several times before taking his bike and cellphone. Total loss is around $350.

The victim was transported to the hospital where he was treated/released for a fractured nose along with multiple abrasions and contusions. This investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is encouraged to call Lincoln Police Department at 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.