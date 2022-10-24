Assessment To Be Done In Fire-Stricken Areas of Lancaster and Gage Counties

A firefighter shoots water onto a grass fire to prevent it from spreading. This photo is taken from near 38th and Ash Road outside of Cortland on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022. (Dale Johnson/KFOR News)

LINCOLN–(KFOR Oct. 24)–Two large wildfires Sunday afternoon in southern Lancaster and northern Gage counties are contained and emergency crews are underway with their damage assessment.

On Monday morning, Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner said the largest of the two wildfires was contained between SW 86th Street and South 100th Street, from West Panama Road down south into Gage County along Apple Road. That’s where several structures, three of which were homes, were hit by the wildfire which was contained by 9pm Sunday. At last check, the impact area is still off limits to the general public for now.

Sheriff Wagner says two Crete volunteer firefighters were injured after the fire had rolled over a ditch they were in while fighting the flames. No one else was hurt in both fires.

The second fire between Cortland in northern Gage County and Firth in southern Lancaster County was contained by 6pm Sunday.

Emergency evacuation orders were issued in southern Lancaster County on Sunday afternoon and some evacuees were taken to Lincoln Southwest High School for temporary shelter.

Wagner, along with Lancaster County Emergency Management director Jim Davidsaver, County Board members Deb Schorr and Sean Flowerday and County Engineer Pam Dingman were all highly emphasizing the quick response from firefighters and famers in the area that provided help limiting the spread of both fires.

Wagner said he couldn’t recall a wildfire of this magnitude in the county and was appreciative of everyone who stepped up to help out.

About 120-150 firefighters from 18 agencies helped contain the fire Sunday. The Lancaster Event Center helped house 70 head of cattle and horses that were in the fire’s path, while 12 dogs rescued from the area were put at the Capitol Humane Society for shelter

Lancaster County Emergency Management director Jim Davidsaver on Monday morning said he issued a disaster declaration Sunday in order to receive aid from the state or federal government as needed.

The State Fire Marshal will investigate to see what started the fire. Area residents were allowed back into their homes around 9:30am Monday.