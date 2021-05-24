Authorities Continue Search For Missing Boy With Autism
Ryan Larsen-Endangered Missing Advisory 5-18-21
LINCOLN–(KFOR May 24)–It’s been a week since an 11-year-old LaVista boy was last seen and authorities are continuing their efforts to find him.
LaVista police have focused their attention on the Walnut Creek rec area and with no luck in finding Ryan Larsen over the weekend, the Papio-Missouri Natural Resources District will be lowering the water levels by a few feet. On Sunday night, LaVista Police also said dive teams finished preliminary searches Saturday night, but that lowering the creek levels will give teams “better physical and visual access” to the water.
Larsen, who has autism, was last seen around noon last Monday (May 17) leaving school.