Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament Pairings Released
CHICAGO–(Big Ten News Release Mar. 8)–Wisconsin, Michigan State, Maryland and Illinois are the top four seeds in the 2020 Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament, the conference office announced on Sunday evening. The 23rd annual event will be played March 11-15 at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
Wisconsin, Michigan State and Maryland finished with 14-6 conference records and shared the regular-season title. The Badgers earned the No. 1 seed thanks to their 2-1 record against the Terrapins and Spartans, while Michigan State claimed the No. 2 seed after going 2-2 against the other co-champions. The Badgers will play at noon on Friday, March 13, and the Spartans will play at 6:30 p.m. on Friday.
Maryland earned the No. 3 seed, while Illinois claimed the No. 4 seed and the final double-bye of the tournament after finishing 13-7 in the regular season.
The tournament begins at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, March 11, with two opening-round games as No. 12 Minnesota faces No. 13 Northwestern and No. 11 Indiana takes on No. 14 Nebraska. BTN will broadcast games on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, with CBS set to televise the semifinals on Saturday and the championship game on Sunday.
All-session and single-session tickets are available for the 2020 Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament. All-session tickets range from $210 to $290 depending on seat location. Orders are limited to eight all-session tickets. Single-session ticket prices range from $25 to $100 depending on the session and seat location. Orders are also limited to eight tickets per session. Tickets are available at the Bankers Life Fieldhouse box office and Ticketmaster.com.
For more information on the Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament, go to www.BigTen.org/MBBT.