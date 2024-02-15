Big Ten Volleyball 2024 Schedule Released Thursday
LINCOLN–(NU Athletics Feb. 15)–The Big Ten Conference announced its volleyball conference schedule rotation for the 2024 season on Thursday.
Although the additions of Oregon, UCLA, USC and Washington will bring the conference up to 18 teams, the schedule will remain a 20-game schedule with 10 home games and 10 away games. Nebraska will play three opponents both home and away – Illinois, Iowa and Wisconsin. Double-play opponents were determined with consideration for competitive balance, geography and rivalries.
The Huskers will host Indiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Purdue, Rutgers, UCLA and USC. Nebraska will travel to Maryland, Michigan State, Northwestern, Oregon, Ohio State, Penn State and Washington.
Each Big Ten school in the Central and Eastern time zone will make a single trip to the Pacific time zone during the season.
Nebraska’s 2024 Big Ten Volleyball Matchups
Double-Play (Home and Away)
Illinois
Iowa
Wisconsin
Home Only
Indiana
Michigan
Minnesota
Purdue
Rutgers
UCLA
USC
Away Only
Maryland
Michigan State
Northwestern
Oregon
Ohio State
Penn State
Washington