Bill Verifying Age To View Porn Online Advances in Nebraska Legislature

LINCOLN–(KFOR Mar. 28)–First round approval was given Wednesday to a bill that would require Nebraskans to verify their age before accessing pornography online.

The bill, LB 1092 from Glenvil Senator Dave Murman, advanced to the second round on a 31-0 vote. There are some senators that aren’t oppose to the concept but against the current form of the bill, because of no protective framework in place for security reasons.

“The concerns about identity theft and those people being taken advantage of as a result of this bill is the classic unintended consequences that we talk about so often when people are passing bills,” Omaha Senator John Cavanaugh said during debate.

Murman said submitting a credit card number is a far greater privacy concern than age verification.

“Many of these websites already take credit cards,” Murman said. “After all, thewebsites have to make a profit to stay in business and the research shows the pornography business in booming.”

The bill would required a digital ID, driver’s license or government-issued identification or financial or other documents that are a reliable proxy for age verification.