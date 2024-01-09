Bill Would Eliminate Tenure For Faculty at Nebraska’s Universities and State Colleges

LINCOLN–(KFOR Jan. 9)–A bill proposed by Central City State Senator Loren Lippincott is aimed to eliminate tenure for faculty that teach or do research at Nebraska’s public colleges and universities.

If passed, it would be harmful in retaining high-caliber faculty members, according to officials with the University of Nebraska System and at Peru, Wayne and Chadron State colleges. Lippincott says tenure protected faculty members that had beliefs that differed from the parents of a student and society.

LB1068 would also require college and university boards to adopt policies outlining employment agreements and grounds for termination. Plus, there would have to be annual performance evaluations, review and discipline standards and a process for faculty dismissal.

In addition to the University of Nebraska System and Nebraska State College system, this bill could also affect the state’s six community colleges.