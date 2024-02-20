Bill Would Give Communities Opt-In Option to Fluoridate Water Supply

LINCOLN–(KFOR Feb. 20)–Most communities in Nebraska have fluoride in their water supply. But a bill from Blair Senator Ben Hansen would set up a referendum vote on whether communities should fluoridate their water supply.

In 2008, the Nebraska Legislature mandated it for certain cities, with an opt-out option. Fluoride is meant to help fight tooth decay. If approved, LB 1387 would require communities to opt-in through an ordinance and a vote of the people at the next regular election, beginning in 2025.

It’s unclear whether communities already fluoridating would need to adopt another ordinance or put it to a vote.