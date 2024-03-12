Body Found in Salt Creek Near Waverly Identified

LINCOLN–(KFOR Mar. 12)–The body of a man found Saturday afternoon in Salt Creek near Waverly has been identified. Investigators identified him as 38-year-old Keath Jones, a transient with ties to the Waverly area.

Lancaster County Chief Deputy Sheriff Ben Houchin says there were no signs of violence or trauma in the man’s death. The cause of death has not been confirmed, pending toxicology and other lab results in the next few weeks. Houchin said the body had been in the creek in the area of 134th and Mill Road anywhere from two to four weeks.

A chair and signs of a campfire near the creek were also found, but it’s not clear if the man was using the site before his death. The body was found in a ravine by the creek, but it’s not clear if the man fell.