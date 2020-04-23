Bolz Gets Labor Endorsements
People working in marble & stone factory
Nebraska’s major labor organizations have announced their endorsement of current State Senator Kate Bolz in her candidacy for Nebraska’s 1st Congressional District.
The list of endorsements include:The Nebraska State AFL-CIO
NAPE-AFSCME, Nebraska Association of Public Employees – American Federal State County & Municipal Employees
LiUNA, Laborer’s International Union of North America
IBEW, International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers
“Kate Bolz will be a champion for working people,” said Susan L Martin, President/Secretary-Treasurer, Nebraska State AFL-CIO.
“While a Nebraska State Senator, Kate has a proven record of supporting workers and their families. She has always been responsive to these needs and always makes herself available. We feel she will provide the same support at a National level and are confident that she understands the issues working people face,” Martin said.
“I’m humbled by the strong show of support from the organizations representing Nebraska’s working families,” Sen. Bolz said.