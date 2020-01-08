Both Nebraska US Senators Side With Trump On Iran
Both of Nebraska’s US Senators are siding with President Trump’s response to Iran. Senator Deb Fischer, who’s a member of the Armed Services Committee, attended a classified briefing Wednesday afternoon. Afterwards, she said the president acted appropriately and responsibly to protect american lives. She said the Administration has made it clear to Iran that killing Americans has serious repercussions. “We do not want to go to war with Iran, but the president has been and remains committed to doing what is necessary to keep American citizens safe.” The briefing was given by the Secretaries of State and Defense, the Directors of National Intelligence and the CIA, and the chairman of the joint chiefs of staff.
Senator Ben Sasse also issued a statement on the killing of Qasem Solemani of saying “Here’s the good news General Solemani is in a body bag, and the US has the strong upper hand to deter any further Iranian aggression.” He added that the United States has the strong upper hand to deter any further Iranian aggression but needs to continue strategy for Iran. “Here’s what we should be doing to prepare for what may come next: First, Washington should make sure we have a strategy if Iran opts for a terrorist, cyber, or covert response after a cooling-off period; second, we need to continue our maximum pressure campaign with our allies who understand that Iran is a threat to peace.”
