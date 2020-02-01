BOYS BASKETBALL: Gators Hang On To Stop Silver Hawks Comeback
LINCOLN–(KLMS Jan. 31)–A 15-5 run for Lincoln North Star in the fourth quarter sealed up a victory for the Navigators, defeating Lincoln Southwest 69-62 in boys basketball Friday night, in a game heard on ESPN Lincoln FM101.5/1480AM.
Division I basketball prospect Donovan Williams scored a game-high 34 points to lead North Star, who improved to 11-5.
Southwest (6-11) led 57-54 with 6:46 to play and Williams converted on a three-point play to spark the run for the Gators. Kwat Abdelkarim, who added 14 points for North Star, then scored to give the Gators the lead the rest of the way at 61-58.
Sophomore guard Jared Bohrer finished with 18 points to lead the Silver Hawks in the loss.