BOYS BASKETBALL: Heffelfinger’s Long-Range Shooting Sparks No. 4 Waverly Past Mt. Michael

WAVERLY–(KLMS Jan. 11)–It took only 45 seconds into the game for AJ Heffelfinger to connect on the first of his five made three-point shots on Tuesday night.
The 6-0 junior guard scored a game-high 24 points to lead the Class B No. 4 rated Waverly boys basketball team to a 59-35 victory over Elkhorn Mt. Michael at the Waverly Gym in a game heard on KLMS ESPN Lincoln FM101.5/1480AM.
But Heffelfinger didn’t score the rest of the quarter, as Riley Marsh, Preston Harms and Cole Murray scored from close range and Landon Tjaden hit a three-pointer to give the Vikings a 12-0 lead, before the Knights finally answered with a three-pointer from forward/center Kuon Kuon with 50 seconds left. Waverly then outscored Mt. Michael 19-6 in the second quarter, sparked by Preston Harms three-pointer, plus a pair of threes and two free-throws from Heffelfinger to boost the Viking lead to 31-9 at halftime.
Mt. Michael (6-6) managed to find some spark in the third quarter while still playing catch up. Kuon scored eight of his team-high 16 points in the period and Harrison Long hit a pair of three-pointers to help the Knights. Waverly, though, proved to be too much and Heffelfinger scored 11 of the team’s 16 points in the third quarter, including three free throws after being fouled in the act of shooting at the end of the third quarter.
The Vikings (9-3) led 47-27 to begin the fourth quarter and put the game away when Riley Marsh banked in a three-pointer as part of his 11-point effort. Tjaden added 10 points in the win for Waverly.
Listen back to the game by clicking the links below.
Elkhorn Mt. Michael vs. Waverly boys basketball 1st Half 1-11-22
Elkhorn Mt. Michael vs. Waverly boys basketball 2nd Half 1-11-22