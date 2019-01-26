BOYS BASKETBALL: Links Threaten Early, But Bearcats Rally Back To Win

Kearney’s 6-8 senior center Shiloh Robinson spent much of Friday night’s game at Earl Johnson Gym in foul trouble. His Bearcat teammate Seth Stroh managed to step up and take control.

Stroh finished with a game-high 20 points that helped Class A No. 3 Kearney rally back late in the third quarter and earn a 61-54 win over No. 9 Lincoln High in a boys basketball game heard on KFOR 103.3FM/1240AM.

Stroh scored 9 of his points during a key 13-2 run late in the third quarter and into the fourth. He hit a basket to put the Bearcats up for good, 42-41 with 2:16 left in the period. Stroh then connected on a three-pointer, before scoring off an offensive rebound and added another basket off an assist from Carson Schwarz to put Kearney up 53-43 with 3:49 to play.

Robinson wound up with 8 points and 10 rebounds in the game, while Jack Johnson’s 15 points helped secure the Bearcats victory.

Lincoln High (9-7) led 33-29 at halftime. Keyshawn Jenkins scored 15 points in the game for the Links.

