BOYS BASKETBALL: Pius X Breaks Free From Slow Start To Beat Northeast
LINCOLN–(KFOR Jan. 9)–Class A No. 5 Lincoln Pius X boys basketball team had a slow start Saturday night against No. 10 Lincoln Northeast, but shots soon started to fall for the Thunderbolts.
A 9-0 spurt from the end of the first quarter into the second quarter help Pius X put the game away for a 67-36 victory over the Rockets at Bishop Flavin Gym, in a game heard on KFOR FM103.3/1240AM.
Pius X (7-0) extended their lead to 26-12 at halftime behind eight first half points from senior guard Sam Hoiberg and six points from 6-9 senior center Blake Daberkow. Hoiberg led all scorers with 18 points, while Daberkow finished with nine.
The lead grew to 48-24 in the third quarter, as 6-6 junior forward Sam Hastreiter started to connect from the perimeter. He added 15 points in the Thunderbolt victory.
Northeast (5-2) shot 29% from the field and committed 20 turnovers. Senior guard Pierce Bazil, who has averaged 23 points entering the game, was limited to just three-points. Pius X’s zone defense and pressure prevented from Bazil taking off offensively.
Junior guard Zander Beard and 6-6 sophomore forward Porter Bazil shared scoring honors with seven points apiece to lead the Rockets.