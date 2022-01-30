BOYS BASKETBALL: Southwest Falls Short of Upsetting No. 4 Omaha Central

LINCOLN–(KFOR Jan. 29)–Lincoln Southwest led No. 4 Omaha Central at times Saturday evening, but the Silver Hawks couldn’t recover from a late deficit and the Eagles came away with a 57-51 boys basketball victory in a game heard on KFOR.
Central jumped out to an early lead, before Southwest rallied back and used a 10-0 run to end the first half and take a 30-24 halftime lead over the Eagles.
Dawson, a Loyola-Chicago recruit, helped Central by scoring nine points in the first five minutes of the third quarter. Davis also helped by attacking the basket and hitting free-throws.
In the game, Dawson and Davis combined to score 43 of Central’s 57 points. Davis led the way with 24 points.
Southwest (10-6) got a team-high 10 points from 6-3 senior Ben Hunzeker.
Listen back to the game via podcast by clicking the links below.
Omaha Central vs. Lincoln Southwest boys basketball 1st Half
Omaha Central vs. Lincoln Southwest boys basketball 2nd Half