BOYS BASKETBALL: Winn’s 20 Give Rockets an Early Boost Over Discoverers

Lincoln Northeast's Christian Winn shoots a jump shot from three-point range over Columbus' Connor Martinez in Friday night's 60-33 Rocket victory at the Ed Johnson Gym. (Jeff Motz/Alpha Media Lincoln)

LINCOLN–(KLMS Dec. 16)–Christian Winn found a shooting rhythm early that helped the Lincoln Northeast boys basketball team get off to a fast start on Columbus Friday night.

The 6-5 senior had 15 of his game-high 20 points in the first half as the Rockets blasted past the Discoverers 60-33 at the Ed Johnson Gym, in a game heard on ESPN Lincoln.

Northeast jumped out to a 22-7 first quarter lead, mostly behind the 11 first quarter points from Winn. The Rockets could only scored eight points in the second quarter to take a 30-12 into halftime, before it grew to 45-16 after three quarters.

Northeast’s 6-7 senior forward Porter Bazil added 12 points in the victory. The Rockets (4-1) host Bellevue West Saturday afternoon at 4:45pm, which you can hear on KFOR FM103.3/1240AM and kfornow.com.

Tanner Esch led 2-3 Columbus in the loss with seven points.

Click the links below to listen to the podcast of the game.

Columbus at Lincoln Northeast boys basketball 1st Half

Columbus at Lincoln Northeast boys basketball 2nd Half