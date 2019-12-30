Boys & Girls Clubs of Lincoln/Lancaster County Announces New Executive Director
LINCOLN-(KFOR Dec. 30)-The Board of Directors for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Lincoln/Lancaster County announced the hiring of Kimberly Goins as the Club’s new Executive Director Monday. Goins will be in charge of administering to all duties related to management of Lincoln Club locations.
“I am excited to join the Boys & Girls Club at such an important time. We are currently aligning our high-impact programs to meet the needs of the city and state, including; workforce development and technology.” said Goins, “Currently we serve over 400 students each day and through our new community partnerships and investment in growing our staff the Club will soon become an even bigger part of the Lincoln community.”
Goins previously served as the Executive Director at the Malone Community Center. There she was able to secure funding for a 529 Nebraska Educational Savings Plan Trust for the center’s youth. She also began revitalization projects to the center’s building, as well as several program expansions.
“The board is extremely excited to have Kim as our next Executive Director. Her experience and commitment to kids will provide the essential leadership to move our organization forward,” said Boys & Girls Club Board Chair Jessica Erstad. “The youth we serve, now and in the future, will reap the benefits.”
Goins has already started work on planning for a new budget and possible expansions to Club locations. Next year will be the Club’s thirteenth year in Lincoln. With locations at Park Middle School and North Star High School the Club has been able to build a web of community partners to facilitate over 2,000 members across Lincoln. Programs are constantly expanding, and next semester could see the largest attendance yet.
READ MORE: More Than 1′ Of Snow In Central And Western Nebraska