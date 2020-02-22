BREAKING NEWS: Arrest Made In January Vandalism At South Street Temple
Noah T. Miller (Courtesy of Lincoln Police)
LINCOLN–(KFOR Feb. 21)–More than a month after vandalism was found at a Lincoln Jewish temple, police have made an arrest in the case.
In a news release to KFOR News, Lincoln Police say they arrested 21-year-old Noah T. Miller of Plattsmouth for felony vandalism just before 11pm Friday. According to investigators, an analysis of the digital and photographic evidence determined Miller was the person who vandalized the South Street Temple at 20th and South, back on Jan. 13.
The vandalism at South Street Temple included a swastika and racial epithets spray-painted on the door and steps of the temple, prompting police to investigate this as a hate crime. Surveillance video showed a man looking like Miller doing the vandalism and taking pictures with his cellphone.
Miller was arrested without incident.