      Weather Alert

BREAKING: Suspect Arrested in October Homicide

Feb 10, 2020 @ 9:28am
(10/11 NOW)

(KFOR NEWS  February 10, 2020)   A 49-year-old has been arrested in connection with the mid-October death of a Lincoln man.

49 year old, Mark Hietbrink, was arrested Sunday for the beating death of 44-year-old, Jonathan Olson, who died from a head injury caused by the assault.  Olson was found near 49th and Fremont after he called police to report he was assaulted.  Police said Olson and Hietbrink were in a relationship with the same woman, and on October 11 Olson went to Hietbrink’s home to collect personal items.

Olson died in the hospital 6 days after the attack.

READ MORE:  Smoke shop burglarized