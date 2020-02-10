BREAKING: Suspect Arrested in October Homicide
(10/11 NOW)
(KFOR NEWS February 10, 2020) A 49-year-old has been arrested in connection with the mid-October death of a Lincoln man.
49 year old, Mark Hietbrink, was arrested Sunday for the beating death of 44-year-old, Jonathan Olson, who died from a head injury caused by the assault. Olson was found near 49th and Fremont after he called police to report he was assaulted. Police said Olson and Hietbrink were in a relationship with the same woman, and on October 11 Olson went to Hietbrink’s home to collect personal items.
Olson died in the hospital 6 days after the attack.
