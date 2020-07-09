Brief Standoff Early Thursday Morning Ends Peacefully With Arrest
Elliot Trisdale (Courtesy of Lincoln Police)
LINCOLN–(KFOR July 9)–Lincoln Police early Thursday morning were able to deescalate a situation involving a suicidal person at a central Lincoln home.
Police say they were called to a home near 30th and “N” about a suicidal person with a gun and quickly found out a 25-year-old woman was inside and a 27-year-old man, Elliot Trisdale, was walking in and out of the home with a gun. Dispatch worked with the woman to safely get out of the home, after finding out Trisdale held her down on a bed with his forearm against her throat. Police say she also had several bruises on her arms.
Officers were able to get a hold of Trisdale by phone, who told them he wanted to die. Trisdale was seen by police with a 9mm handgun, walking in and out of the house. After 45 minutes, police convinced Trisdale to put the gun down and come out of the house.
Police arrested Trisdale for felony strangulation and third-degree domestic assault.