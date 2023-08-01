Broadcast Times Announced For Nebraska Volleyball Season

LINCOLN–(News Release Aug. 1)–The Nebraska volleyball team will have 20 of its 29 regular-season matches set for TV broadcasts this season.

The Huskers will play on Big Ten Network 14 times, on Nebraska Public Media five times and on ESPNU once. All matches televised on Big Ten Network can be streamed on FoxSports.com. The five matches televised on Nebraska Public Media can be streamed on B1G+.

The four non-televised home matches will be streamed on B1G+ with a subscription. Those matches include: Lipscomb (Aug. 26), SMU (Aug. 27), Maryland (Oct. 27) and Rutgers (Oct. 28). From now until Aug. 3, fans can purchase a B1G Volleyball sport-specific pass for $10 off – a price of $44.99 – by utilizing the code VBMEDIADAYS23 via web purchase only. The volleyball sport pass includes live events exclusively streamed on B1G+, as well as an archive of classic matches and original content. A Nebraska-only pass costs $9.95 per month or $79.95 per year.

2023 Nebraska Volleyball Schedule

Start times subject to change