Bryan Health Officials: Extra Screening Stations & Limiting Amount Of Visitors
LINCOLN-(KFOR Mar. 18)-Bryan Health Officials in a briefing Wednesday gave an update on the measures they are taking during the COVID-19 Pandemic.
Options are being studied for how to handle a bigger surge of patients, according to President and CEO of Bryan Medical Center John Woodrich. He said that extra screening stations have been set up at Bryan Urgent Care just south of 27th and Pine Lake.
Bryan Urgent Care wants patients with respiratory issues to come in the main entrance of their south Lincoln urgent care, and all other patients to come in a newly marked alternate entrance.
Bryan Health is also placing restrictions on the number of visitors for their patients. Bryan’s Chief Nursing Officer Lisa Vail said that only 2 immediate family members may visit patients. She added that those 2 visitors should be the same throughout the patient’s entire stay.
Advancement Vice President and CDO Bob Ravenscroft said that Bryan has tested 21 people for coronavirus. So far, 18 tests have come back negative. The other 3 are still pending.
