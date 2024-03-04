KFOR FM 101.5 1240 AM KFOR FM 101.5 1240 AM Logo

Bryan Health Warns of Scam Claiming Patients Getting a Refund

March 4, 2024 3:14PM CST
Courtesy of Bryan Health.

LINCOLN–(KFOR Mar. 4)–Be careful, if you get a phone call from someone claiming to be from Bryan Health’s offices or hospitals in Lincoln and across Nebraska, telling you that you are entitled to a full refund by providing your credit card number.

It’s a scam.

This follows a recent cyberattack on Change Healthcare.  None of Bryan Health’s facilities were affected, but in a statement to KFOR News, Bryan will never ask for credit card numbers over the phone for a refund of payment.

Also, here are secure ways you can contact Bryan Health about billing items:
·      Call (877) 577-9277
·      Use online payment options through Bryan Health MyChart
·      Visit bryanhealth.org/billing to learn more about payment options
·      Text START to 24671 to receive notifications about bills, payments, appointments and other items from Bryan Health

If you have questions or got a suspicious call, contact Bryan Health at 877-577-9277.

