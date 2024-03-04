Bryan Health Warns of Scam Claiming Patients Getting a Refund

LINCOLN–(KFOR Mar. 4)–Be careful, if you get a phone call from someone claiming to be from Bryan Health’s offices or hospitals in Lincoln and across Nebraska, telling you that you are entitled to a full refund by providing your credit card number.

It’s a scam.

This follows a recent cyberattack on Change Healthcare. None of Bryan Health’s facilities were affected, but in a statement to KFOR News, Bryan will never ask for credit card numbers over the phone for a refund of payment.

Also, here are secure ways you can contact Bryan Health about billing items:

· Call (877) 577-9277

· Use online payment options through Bryan Health MyChart

· Visit bryanhealth.org/billing to learn more about payment options

· Text START to 24671 to receive notifications about bills, payments, appointments and other items from Bryan Health

If you have questions or got a suspicious call, contact Bryan Health at 877-577-9277.