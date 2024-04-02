Burglary Early Monday Morning at North Lincoln U-Stop

LINCOLN–(KFOR Apr. 1)–A burglary early Monday morning at the U-Stop near 56th and I-80 in north Lincoln remains under investigation.

According to LPD, a passerby saw the front glass door shattered and when officers showed up, they also found several shooter-sized bottles of alcohol lying on the ground outside. Surveillance video shows an SUV pulling into the parking lot and five people dressed in dark clothing get out. Three of the people threw a large weight through the front door to get inside.

Several shooter-sized bottles of alcohol were taken. The SUV was seen heading northbound on 56th Street. Damage is estimated at $500 and the loss is at about $220.